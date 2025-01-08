One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

01/07/2025 End date: 01/07/2025 Start price/share: $72.15 End price/share: $114.80 Starting shares: 138.60 Ending shares: 176.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.46 Total return: 102.68% Average annual return: 7.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,275.65

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $20,275.65 today (as of 01/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 102.68% (something to think about: how might RTX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that RTX Corp paid investors a total of $19.46/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that RTX has a current yield of approximately 2.20%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $72.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.05%.

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch