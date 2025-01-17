The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

URI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/18/2005 $10,000



01/18/2005 $440,728



01/16/2025 End date: 01/16/2025 Start price/share: $17.59 End price/share: $757.42 Starting shares: 568.50 Ending shares: 581.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.44 Total return: 4,307.00% Average annual return: 20.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $440,728.28

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $440,728.28 today (as of 01/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,307.00% (something to think about: how might URI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 20 years, United Rentals Inc has paid $12.44/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.52/share, we calculate that URI has a current yield of approximately 0.86%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.52 against the original $17.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.89%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller