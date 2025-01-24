Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

GWW 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/24/2020
$10,000

01/24/2020		   $36,334

01/23/2025
End date: 01/23/2025
Start price/share: $329.00
End price/share: $1,121.41
Starting shares: 30.40
Ending shares: 32.40
Dividends reinvested/share: $34.42
Total return: 263.39%
Average annual return: 29.42%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $36,334.05

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $36,334.05 today (as of 01/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 263.39% (something to think about: how might GWW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that W.W. Grainger Inc. paid investors a total of $34.42/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8.2/share, we calculate that GWW has a current yield of approximately 0.73%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8.2 against the original $329.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.22%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton