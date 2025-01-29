“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AMZN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/29/2020 $10,000



01/29/2020 $25,630



01/28/2025 End date: 01/28/2025 Start price/share: $92.90 End price/share: $238.15 Starting shares: 107.64 Ending shares: 107.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 156.35% Average annual return: 20.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,630.68

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,630.68 today (as of 01/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 156.35% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman