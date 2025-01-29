“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|01/29/2020
|
|End date:
|01/28/2025
|Start price/share:
|$92.90
|End price/share:
|$238.15
|Starting shares:
|107.64
|Ending shares:
|107.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|156.35%
|Average annual return:
|20.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$25,630.68
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,630.68 today (as of 01/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 156.35% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman