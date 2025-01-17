“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

01/16/2025 End date: 01/16/2025 Start price/share: $86.80 End price/share: $100.70 Starting shares: 115.21 Ending shares: 134.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.86 Total return: 35.13% Average annual return: 6.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,511.21

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,511.21 today (as of 01/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 35.13% (something to think about: how might MRK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Merck & Co Inc paid investors a total of $13.86/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.24/share, we calculate that MRK has a current yield of approximately 3.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.24 against the original $86.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.71%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.” — Oscar Wilde