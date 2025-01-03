“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASD: KDP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

01/02/2025 End date: 01/02/2025 Start price/share: $28.81 End price/share: $31.76 Starting shares: 347.10 Ending shares: 386.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.58 Total return: 22.85% Average annual return: 4.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,285.35

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,285.35 today (as of 01/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 22.85% (something to think about: how might KDP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc paid investors a total of $3.58/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that KDP has a current yield of approximately 2.90%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $28.81/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.07%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch