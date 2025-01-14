“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Xcel Energy Inc (NASD: XEL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

XEL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/14/2015 $10,000



01/14/2015 $23,881



01/13/2025 End date: 01/13/2025 Start price/share: $36.47 End price/share: $63.62 Starting shares: 274.20 Ending shares: 375.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.00 Total return: 138.87% Average annual return: 9.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,881.22

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $23,881.22 today (as of 01/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 138.87% (something to think about: how might XEL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Xcel Energy Inc paid investors a total of $17.00/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.19/share, we calculate that XEL has a current yield of approximately 3.44%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.19 against the original $36.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.43%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch