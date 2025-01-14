“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Xcel Energy Inc (NASD: XEL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|01/14/2015
|
|End date:
|01/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$36.47
|End price/share:
|$63.62
|Starting shares:
|274.20
|Ending shares:
|375.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.00
|Total return:
|138.87%
|Average annual return:
|9.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,881.22
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $23,881.22 today (as of 01/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 138.87% (something to think about: how might XEL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Xcel Energy Inc paid investors a total of $17.00/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.19/share, we calculate that XEL has a current yield of approximately 3.44%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.19 against the original $36.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.43%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch