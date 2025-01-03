“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

TGT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/03/2020 $10,000



01/03/2020 $12,356



01/02/2025 End date: 01/02/2025 Start price/share: $124.76 End price/share: $137.19 Starting shares: 80.15 Ending shares: 90.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.60 Total return: 23.54% Average annual return: 4.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,356.29

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,356.29 today (as of 01/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.54% (something to think about: how might TGT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Target Corp paid investors a total of $18.60/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.48/share, we calculate that TGT has a current yield of approximately 3.27%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.48 against the original $124.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.62%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis