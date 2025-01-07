“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Wabtec Corp (NYSE: WAB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

WAB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/07/2020 $10,000



01/07/2020 $24,781



01/06/2025 End date: 01/06/2025 Start price/share: $79.97 End price/share: $192.23 Starting shares: 125.05 Ending shares: 128.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.04 Total return: 147.79% Average annual return: 19.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,781.67

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,781.67 today (as of 01/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 147.79% (something to think about: how might WAB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Wabtec Corp paid investors a total of $3.04/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .8/share, we calculate that WAB has a current yield of approximately 0.42%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .8 against the original $79.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.53%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger