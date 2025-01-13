The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

HUM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/13/2015 $10,000



01/13/2015 $19,708



01/10/2025 End date: 01/10/2025 Start price/share: $146.84 End price/share: $269.04 Starting shares: 68.10 Ending shares: 73.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.64 Total return: 97.01% Average annual return: 7.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,708.31

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $19,708.31 today (as of 01/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 97.01% (something to think about: how might HUM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of HUM’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Humana Inc. of $23.64/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.54/share, we calculate that HUM has a current yield of approximately 1.32%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.54 against the original $146.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.90%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham