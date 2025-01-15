“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

01/15/2020 $16,870



01/14/2025 End date: 01/14/2025 Start price/share: $116.13 End price/share: $156.90 Starting shares: 86.11 Ending shares: 107.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.71 Total return: 68.74% Average annual return: 11.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,870.60

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,870.60 today (as of 01/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 68.74% (something to think about: how might CVX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Chevron Corporation paid investors a total of $28.71/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.52/share, we calculate that CVX has a current yield of approximately 4.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.52 against the original $116.13/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.58%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep.” — Robert Kiyosaki