“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CZR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/28/2020 $10,000



01/28/2020 $5,922



01/27/2025 End date: 01/27/2025 Start price/share: $59.12 End price/share: $35.02 Starting shares: 169.15 Ending shares: 169.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -40.76% Average annual return: -9.94% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,922.91

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.94%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,922.91 today (as of 01/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -40.76% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

