“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/28/2020
|
|End date:
|01/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$59.12
|End price/share:
|$35.02
|Starting shares:
|169.15
|Ending shares:
|169.15
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-40.76%
|Average annual return:
|-9.94%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,922.91
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.94%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,922.91 today (as of 01/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -40.76% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
