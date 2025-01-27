The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

FE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/27/2005 $10,000



01/27/2005 $23,439



01/24/2025 End date: 01/24/2025 Start price/share: $40.00 End price/share: $39.21 Starting shares: 250.00 Ending shares: 598.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.88 Total return: 134.54% Average annual return: 4.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,439.61

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $23,439.61 today (as of 01/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 134.54% (something to think about: how might FE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that FirstEnergy Corp paid investors a total of $35.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.7/share, we calculate that FE has a current yield of approximately 4.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.7 against the original $40.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.85%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch