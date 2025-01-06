“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Nike (NYSE: NKE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

01/03/2025 End date: 01/03/2025 Start price/share: $101.83 End price/share: $73.31 Starting shares: 98.20 Ending shares: 103.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.30 Total return: -23.76% Average annual return: -5.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,625.58

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,625.58 today (as of 01/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.76% (something to think about: how might NKE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Nike paid investors a total of $6.30/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that NKE has a current yield of approximately 2.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $101.83/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.14%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle