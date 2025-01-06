“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Nike (NYSE: NKE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/06/2020
|
|End date:
|01/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$101.83
|End price/share:
|$73.31
|Starting shares:
|98.20
|Ending shares:
|103.99
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.30
|Total return:
|-23.76%
|Average annual return:
|-5.28%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,625.58
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,625.58 today (as of 01/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.76% (something to think about: how might NKE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Nike paid investors a total of $6.30/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that NKE has a current yield of approximately 2.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $101.83/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.14%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle