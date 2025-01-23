The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

BMY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/24/2005 $10,000



01/24/2005 $50,498



01/22/2025 End date: 01/22/2025 Start price/share: $23.94 End price/share: $57.09 Starting shares: 417.71 Ending shares: 885.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.38 Total return: 405.32% Average annual return: 8.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,498.45

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $50,498.45 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 405.32% (something to think about: how might BMY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of BMY’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. of $31.38/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.48/share, we calculate that BMY has a current yield of approximately 4.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.48 against the original $23.94/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.13%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett