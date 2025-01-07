“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

01/06/2025 End date: 01/06/2025 Start price/share: $32.21 End price/share: $10.83 Starting shares: 310.46 Ending shares: 310.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -66.38% Average annual return: -10.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,362.77

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $3,362.77 today (as of 01/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -66.38% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott