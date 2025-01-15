“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|01/18/2005
|
|End date:
|01/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$59.09
|End price/share:
|$159.03
|Starting shares:
|169.23
|Ending shares:
|295.32
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$59.78
|Total return:
|369.65%
|Average annual return:
|8.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$46,965.99
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $46,965.99 today (as of 01/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 369.65% (something to think about: how might CLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Clorox Co paid investors a total of $59.78/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.88/share, we calculate that CLX has a current yield of approximately 3.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.88 against the original $59.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.20%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell