The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CLX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/18/2005 $10,000



01/18/2005 $46,965



01/14/2025 End date: 01/14/2025 Start price/share: $59.09 End price/share: $159.03 Starting shares: 169.23 Ending shares: 295.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $59.78 Total return: 369.65% Average annual return: 8.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $46,965.99

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $46,965.99 today (as of 01/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 369.65% (something to think about: how might CLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Clorox Co paid investors a total of $59.78/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.88/share, we calculate that CLX has a current yield of approximately 3.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.88 against the original $59.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.20%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell