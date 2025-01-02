The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2015, holding through to today.

12/31/2024 End date: 12/31/2024 Start price/share: $2.67 End price/share: $120.79 Starting shares: 3,745.32 Ending shares: 3,745.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 4,423.97% Average annual return: 46.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $452,446.84

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 46.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $452,446.84 today (as of 12/31/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,423.97% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham