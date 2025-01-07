One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AAPL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/07/2005 $10,000



01/07/2005 $2,343,685



01/06/2025 End date: 01/06/2025 Start price/share: $1.24 End price/share: $245.00 Starting shares: 8,064.52 Ending shares: 9,561.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.74 Total return: 23,324.55% Average annual return: 31.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $2,343,685.89

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 31.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $2,343,685.89 today (as of 01/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23,324.55% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $8.74/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $1.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 33.06%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch