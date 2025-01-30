“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/30/2020
|
|End date:
|01/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$29.92
|End price/share:
|$10.43
|Starting shares:
|334.22
|Ending shares:
|334.22
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-65.14%
|Average annual return:
|-18.99%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$3,486.92
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -18.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,486.92 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -65.14% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger