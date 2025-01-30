“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

WBD 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/30/2020 $10,000



01/30/2020 $3,486



01/29/2025 End date: 01/29/2025 Start price/share: $29.92 End price/share: $10.43 Starting shares: 334.22 Ending shares: 334.22 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -65.14% Average annual return: -18.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,486.92

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -18.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,486.92 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -65.14% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger