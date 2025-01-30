The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

DVA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/31/2005 $10,000



01/31/2005 $82,753



01/29/2025 End date: 01/29/2025 Start price/share: $20.98 End price/share: $173.77 Starting shares: 476.64 Ending shares: 476.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 728.27% Average annual return: 11.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $82,753.21

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $82,753.21 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 728.27% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett