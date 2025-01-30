“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|01/31/2005
|
|End date:
|01/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$20.98
|End price/share:
|$173.77
|Starting shares:
|476.64
|Ending shares:
|476.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|728.27%
|Average annual return:
|11.14%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$82,753.21
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $82,753.21 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 728.27% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett