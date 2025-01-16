“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/16/2020
|
|End date:
|01/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$94.70
|End price/share:
|$80.28
|Starting shares:
|105.60
|Ending shares:
|105.60
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-15.23%
|Average annual return:
|-3.25%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,476.48
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,476.48 today (as of 01/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -15.23% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell