“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|01/31/2005
|
|End date:
|01/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$14.47
|End price/share:
|$87.59
|Starting shares:
|691.09
|Ending shares:
|691.09
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|505.32%
|Average annual return:
|9.42%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$60,584.66
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $60,584.66 today (as of 01/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 505.32% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin