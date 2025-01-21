“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/21/2020
|
|End date:
|01/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$140.36
|End price/share:
|$73.19
|Starting shares:
|71.25
|Ending shares:
|91.16
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$19.60
|Total return:
|-33.28%
|Average annual return:
|-7.78%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,672.96
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -7.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,672.96 today (as of 01/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -33.28% (something to think about: how might BXP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that BXP Inc paid investors a total of $19.60/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.92/share, we calculate that BXP has a current yield of approximately 5.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.92 against the original $140.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.82%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis