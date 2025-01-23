Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

01/22/2025 End date: 01/22/2025 Start price/share: $15.16 End price/share: $123.75 Starting shares: 659.63 Ending shares: 659.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 716.29% Average annual return: 11.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $81,569.51

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $81,569.51 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 716.29% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett