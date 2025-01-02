The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

12/31/2024 End date: 12/31/2024 Start price/share: $25.09 End price/share: $26.53 Starting shares: 398.57 Ending shares: 899.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.87 Total return: 138.62% Average annual return: 4.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,847.38

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $23,847.38 today (as of 12/31/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 138.62% (something to think about: how might PFE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 20 years, Pfizer Inc has paid $22.87/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that PFE has a current yield of approximately 6.48%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $25.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 25.83%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger