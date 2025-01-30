“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|01/30/2015
|
|End date:
|01/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$54.01
|End price/share:
|$131.00
|Starting shares:
|185.15
|Ending shares:
|205.11
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.42
|Total return:
|168.69%
|Average annual return:
|10.38%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$26,862.04
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,862.04 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 168.69% (something to think about: how might ALLE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Allegion plc paid investors a total of $10.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.92/share, we calculate that ALLE has a current yield of approximately 1.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.92 against the original $54.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.72%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes