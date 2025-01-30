“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

ALLE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/30/2015 $10,000



01/30/2015 $26,862



01/29/2025 End date: 01/29/2025 Start price/share: $54.01 End price/share: $131.00 Starting shares: 185.15 Ending shares: 205.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.42 Total return: 168.69% Average annual return: 10.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,862.04

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,862.04 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 168.69% (something to think about: how might ALLE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Allegion plc paid investors a total of $10.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.92/share, we calculate that ALLE has a current yield of approximately 1.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.92 against the original $54.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.72%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes