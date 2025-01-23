“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADBE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/23/2020 $10,000



01/23/2020 $12,433



01/22/2025 End date: 01/22/2025 Start price/share: $351.76 End price/share: $437.32 Starting shares: 28.43 Ending shares: 28.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 24.32% Average annual return: 4.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,433.52

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,433.52 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.32% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru