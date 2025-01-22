“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

LVS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/22/2020 $10,000



01/22/2020 $6,825



01/21/2025 End date: 01/21/2025 Start price/share: $69.45 End price/share: $45.36 Starting shares: 143.99 Ending shares: 150.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.99 Total return: -31.75% Average annual return: -7.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,825.53

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -7.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,825.53 today (as of 01/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -31.75% (something to think about: how might LVS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Las Vegas Sands Corp paid investors a total of $1.99/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .8/share, we calculate that LVS has a current yield of approximately 1.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .8 against the original $69.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.53%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott