“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/22/2020
|End date:
|01/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$69.45
|End price/share:
|$45.36
|Starting shares:
|143.99
|Ending shares:
|150.46
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$1.99
|Total return:
|-31.75%
|Average annual return:
|-7.35%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,825.53
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -7.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,825.53 today (as of 01/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -31.75% (something to think about: how might LVS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Las Vegas Sands Corp paid investors a total of $1.99/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .8/share, we calculate that LVS has a current yield of approximately 1.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .8 against the original $69.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.53%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott