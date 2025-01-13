“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|01/13/2020
|
|End date:
|01/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$76.92
|End price/share:
|$153.40
|Starting shares:
|130.01
|Ending shares:
|130.01
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|99.43%
|Average annual return:
|14.81%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$19,940.42
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,940.42 today (as of 01/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 99.43% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“I’d like to live as a poor man with lots of money.” — Pablo Picasso