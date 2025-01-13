Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

DVA 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/13/2020
$10,000

01/13/2020		   $19,940

01/10/2025
End date: 01/10/2025
Start price/share: $76.92
End price/share: $153.40
Starting shares: 130.01
Ending shares: 130.01
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 99.43%
Average annual return: 14.81%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $19,940.42

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,940.42 today (as of 01/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 99.43% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
