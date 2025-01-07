“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|01/07/2020
|
|End date:
|01/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$45.11
|End price/share:
|$49.63
|Starting shares:
|221.68
|Ending shares:
|253.63
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.32
|Total return:
|25.88%
|Average annual return:
|4.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,589.13
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,589.13 today (as of 01/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.88% (something to think about: how might ADM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Archer Daniels Midland Co. paid investors a total of $8.32/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that ADM has a current yield of approximately 4.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $45.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.93%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch