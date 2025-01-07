“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/07/2020 $10,000



01/07/2020 $12,589



01/06/2025 End date: 01/06/2025 Start price/share: $45.11 End price/share: $49.63 Starting shares: 221.68 Ending shares: 253.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.32 Total return: 25.88% Average annual return: 4.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,589.13

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,589.13 today (as of 01/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.88% (something to think about: how might ADM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Archer Daniels Midland Co. paid investors a total of $8.32/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that ADM has a current yield of approximately 4.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $45.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.93%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch