“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|01/09/2015
|
|End date:
|01/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$43.72
|End price/share:
|$102.85
|Starting shares:
|228.73
|Ending shares:
|431.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$33.38
|Total return:
|344.26%
|Average annual return:
|16.07%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$44,417.54
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $44,417.54 today (as of 01/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 344.26% (something to think about: how might OKE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that ONEOK Inc paid investors a total of $33.38/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that OKE has a current yield of approximately 3.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $43.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.81%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch