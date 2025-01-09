Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

OKE 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/09/2015
$10,000

01/09/2015		   $44,417

01/08/2025
End date: 01/08/2025
Start price/share: $43.72
End price/share: $102.85
Starting shares: 228.73
Ending shares: 431.95
Dividends reinvested/share: $33.38
Total return: 344.26%
Average annual return: 16.07%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $44,417.54

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $44,417.54 today (as of 01/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 344.26% (something to think about: how might OKE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that ONEOK Inc paid investors a total of $33.38/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that OKE has a current yield of approximately 3.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $43.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.81%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch