“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a ten year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2015, investors considering an investment into shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full ten year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|01/21/2015
|
|End date:
|01/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$56.59
|End price/share:
|$215.23
|Starting shares:
|176.71
|Ending shares:
|210.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$18.97
|Total return:
|352.70%
|Average annual return:
|16.31%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$45,288.80
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $45,288.80 today (as of 01/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 352.70% (something to think about: how might MMC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. paid investors a total of $18.97/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.26/share, we calculate that MMC has a current yield of approximately 1.51%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.26 against the original $56.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.67%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett