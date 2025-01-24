“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Ecolab Inc (NYSE: ECL) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|01/26/2015
|
|End date:
|01/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$107.02
|End price/share:
|$242.92
|Starting shares:
|93.44
|Ending shares:
|104.41
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$18.24
|Total return:
|153.64%
|Average annual return:
|9.75%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$25,353.93
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $25,353.93 today (as of 01/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 153.64% (something to think about: how might ECL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Ecolab Inc paid investors a total of $18.24/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.6/share, we calculate that ECL has a current yield of approximately 1.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.6 against the original $107.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.00%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken