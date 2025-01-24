One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Ecolab Inc (NYSE: ECL) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ECL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/26/2015 $10,000



01/26/2015 $25,353



01/23/2025 End date: 01/23/2025 Start price/share: $107.02 End price/share: $242.92 Starting shares: 93.44 Ending shares: 104.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.24 Total return: 153.64% Average annual return: 9.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,353.93

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $25,353.93 today (as of 01/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 153.64% (something to think about: how might ECL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Ecolab Inc paid investors a total of $18.24/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.6/share, we calculate that ECL has a current yield of approximately 1.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.6 against the original $107.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.00%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken