“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

ADBE 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/08/2015
$10,000

01/08/2015		   $57,966

01/07/2025
End date: 01/07/2025
Start price/share: $72.92
End price/share: $422.63
Starting shares: 137.14
Ending shares: 137.14
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 479.58%
Average annual return: 19.20%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $57,966.96

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $57,966.96 today (as of 01/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 479.58% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett