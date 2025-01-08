“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|01/08/2015
|
|End date:
|01/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$72.92
|End price/share:
|$422.63
|Starting shares:
|137.14
|Ending shares:
|137.14
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|479.58%
|Average annual return:
|19.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$57,966.96
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $57,966.96 today (as of 01/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 479.58% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett