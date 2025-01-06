The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

F 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/06/2005 $10,000



01/06/2005 $13,311



01/03/2025 End date: 01/03/2025 Start price/share: $14.45 End price/share: $9.88 Starting shares: 692.04 Ending shares: 1,347.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.96 Total return: 33.10% Average annual return: 1.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,311.25

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,311.25 today (as of 01/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 33.10% (something to think about: how might F shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Ford Motor Co. paid investors a total of $7.96/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .6/share, we calculate that F has a current yield of approximately 6.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .6 against the original $14.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 42.01%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch