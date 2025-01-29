Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

TSLA 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/29/2015
$10,000

01/29/2015		   $291,033

01/28/2025
End date: 01/28/2025
Start price/share: $13.68
End price/share: $398.09
Starting shares: 730.99
Ending shares: 730.99
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 2,810.01%
Average annual return: 40.06%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $291,033.47

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 40.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $291,033.47 today (as of 01/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,810.01% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch