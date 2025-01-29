“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|01/29/2015
|
|End date:
|01/28/2025
|Start price/share:
|$13.68
|End price/share:
|$398.09
|Starting shares:
|730.99
|Ending shares:
|730.99
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|2,810.01%
|Average annual return:
|40.06%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$291,033.47
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 40.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $291,033.47 today (as of 01/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,810.01% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch