The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

MTD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/31/2005 $10,000



01/31/2005 $266,051



01/29/2025 End date: 01/29/2025 Start price/share: $50.16 End price/share: $1,335.50 Starting shares: 199.36 Ending shares: 199.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,562.48% Average annual return: 17.82% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $266,051.51

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.82%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $266,051.51 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,562.48% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken