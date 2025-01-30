“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|01/31/2005
|
|End date:
|01/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$50.16
|End price/share:
|$1,335.50
|Starting shares:
|199.36
|Ending shares:
|199.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|2,562.48%
|Average annual return:
|17.82%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$266,051.51
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.82%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $266,051.51 today (as of 01/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,562.48% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken