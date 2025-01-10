“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|01/05/2015
|
|End date:
|01/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$73.41
|End price/share:
|$57.20
|Starting shares:
|136.22
|Ending shares:
|171.46
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.69
|Total return:
|-1.92%
|Average annual return:
|-0.19%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,811.62
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,811.62 today (as of 01/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -1.92% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $14.69/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.08%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $73.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.20%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap.” — Peter Lynch