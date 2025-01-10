“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

TAP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/05/2015 $10,000



01/05/2015 $9,811



01/02/2025 End date: 01/02/2025 Start price/share: $73.41 End price/share: $57.20 Starting shares: 136.22 Ending shares: 171.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.69 Total return: -1.92% Average annual return: -0.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,811.62

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,811.62 today (as of 01/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -1.92% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $14.69/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.08%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $73.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.20%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap.” — Peter Lynch