“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into eBay Inc. (NASD: EBAY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

12/31/2024 End date: 12/31/2024 Start price/share: $36.30 End price/share: $61.95 Starting shares: 275.48 Ending shares: 300.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.32 Total return: 86.03% Average annual return: 13.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,604.40

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,604.40 today (as of 12/31/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 86.03% (something to think about: how might EBAY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that eBay Inc. paid investors a total of $4.32/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.08/share, we calculate that EBAY has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.08 against the original $36.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.79%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” — John Galbraith