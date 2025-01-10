“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|01/06/2015
|
|End date:
|01/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$68.67
|End price/share:
|$73.36
|Starting shares:
|145.62
|Ending shares:
|145.62
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|6.83%
|Average annual return:
|0.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,679.95
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,679.95 today (as of 01/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 6.83% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham