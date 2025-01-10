“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

01/03/2025 End date: 01/03/2025 Start price/share: $68.67 End price/share: $73.36 Starting shares: 145.62 Ending shares: 145.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 6.83% Average annual return: 0.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,679.95

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,679.95 today (as of 01/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 6.83% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

