The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

ED 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/24/2005 $10,000



01/24/2005 $48,397



01/22/2025 End date: 01/22/2025 Start price/share: $43.58 End price/share: $90.77 Starting shares: 229.46 Ending shares: 533.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $52.89 Total return: 384.17% Average annual return: 8.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $48,397.90

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $48,397.90 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 384.17% (something to think about: how might ED shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Consolidated Edison Inc paid investors a total of $52.89/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.4/share, we calculate that ED has a current yield of approximately 3.75%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.4 against the original $43.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.60%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham