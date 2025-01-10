“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|01/24/2005
|
|End date:
|01/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$43.58
|End price/share:
|$90.77
|Starting shares:
|229.46
|Ending shares:
|533.40
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$52.89
|Total return:
|384.17%
|Average annual return:
|8.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$48,397.90
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $48,397.90 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 384.17% (something to think about: how might ED shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Consolidated Edison Inc paid investors a total of $52.89/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.4/share, we calculate that ED has a current yield of approximately 3.75%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.4 against the original $43.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.60%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham