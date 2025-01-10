Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Blackrock Inc (NYSE: BLK) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

BLK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/13/2005 $10,000



01/13/2005 $190,774



01/10/2025 End date: 01/10/2025 Start price/share: $80.25 End price/share: $955.64 Starting shares: 124.61 Ending shares: 199.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $185.80 Total return: 1,806.49% Average annual return: 15.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $190,774.56

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $190,774.56 today (as of 01/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,806.49% (something to think about: how might BLK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of BLK’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Blackrock Inc of $185.80/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 20.4/share, we calculate that BLK has a current yield of approximately 2.13%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 20.4 against the original $80.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.65%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather