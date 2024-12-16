“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2019, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|12/16/2019
|
|End date:
|12/13/2024
|Start price/share:
|$249.10
|End price/share:
|$424.11
|Starting shares:
|40.14
|Ending shares:
|40.14
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|70.26%
|Average annual return:
|11.24%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$17,028.57
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,028.57 today (as of 12/13/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 70.26% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett