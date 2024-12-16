“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2019, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

12/13/2024 End date: 12/13/2024 Start price/share: $249.10 End price/share: $424.11 Starting shares: 40.14 Ending shares: 40.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 70.26% Average annual return: 11.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,028.57

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,028.57 today (as of 12/13/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 70.26% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett