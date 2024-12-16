Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2019, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

ULTA 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 12/16/2019
$10,000

12/16/2019		   $17,028

12/13/2024
End date: 12/13/2024
Start price/share: $249.10
End price/share: $424.11
Starting shares: 40.14
Ending shares: 40.14
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 70.26%
Average annual return: 11.24%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $17,028.57

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,028.57 today (as of 12/13/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 70.26% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett