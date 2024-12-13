One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) back in 2014, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

PSX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/15/2014 $10,000



12/15/2014 $27,461



12/12/2024 End date: 12/12/2024 Start price/share: $65.09 End price/share: $123.99 Starting shares: 153.63 Ending shares: 221.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.71 Total return: 174.54% Average annual return: 10.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,461.81

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,461.81 today (as of 12/12/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 174.54% (something to think about: how might PSX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Phillips 66 paid investors a total of $33.71/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.6/share, we calculate that PSX has a current yield of approximately 3.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.6 against the original $65.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.70%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather