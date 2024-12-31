“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.
|Start date:
|12/31/2019
|
|End date:
|12/30/2024
|Start price/share:
|$58.41
|End price/share:
|$25.75
|Starting shares:
|171.20
|Ending shares:
|171.20
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-55.92%
|Average annual return:
|-15.10%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$4,409.04
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -15.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,409.04 today (as of 12/30/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -55.92% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton