“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.

12/30/2024 End date: 12/30/2024 Start price/share: $58.41 End price/share: $25.75 Starting shares: 171.20 Ending shares: 171.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -55.92% Average annual return: -15.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $4,409.04

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -15.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,409.04 today (as of 12/30/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -55.92% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton