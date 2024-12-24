“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2014. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/24/2014
|
|End date:
|12/23/2024
|Start price/share:
|$18.76
|End price/share:
|$51.86
|Starting shares:
|533.05
|Ending shares:
|533.05
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|176.44%
|Average annual return:
|10.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$27,651.46
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,651.46 today (as of 12/23/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 176.44% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman