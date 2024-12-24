“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2014. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

MNST 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/24/2014 $10,000



12/24/2014 $27,651



12/23/2024 End date: 12/23/2024 Start price/share: $18.76 End price/share: $51.86 Starting shares: 533.05 Ending shares: 533.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 176.44% Average annual return: 10.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,651.46

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,651.46 today (as of 12/23/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 176.44% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman