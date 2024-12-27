“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2019: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AMZN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/27/2019 $10,000



12/27/2019 $24,289



12/26/2024 End date: 12/26/2024 Start price/share: $93.49 End price/share: $227.05 Starting shares: 106.96 Ending shares: 106.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 142.86% Average annual return: 19.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,289.28

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,289.28 today (as of 12/26/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 142.86% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming