“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2019: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/27/2019
|
|End date:
|12/26/2024
|Start price/share:
|$93.49
|End price/share:
|$227.05
|Starting shares:
|106.96
|Ending shares:
|106.96
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|142.86%
|Average annual return:
|19.41%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,289.28
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,289.28 today (as of 12/26/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 142.86% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming