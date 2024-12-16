Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2014, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

DOV 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 12/16/2014
$10,000

12/16/2014		   $43,472

12/13/2024
End date: 12/13/2024
Start price/share: $55.57
End price/share: $201.01
Starting shares: 179.95
Ending shares: 216.21
Dividends reinvested/share: $17.98
Total return: 334.60%
Average annual return: 15.83%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $43,472.09

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $43,472.09 today (as of 12/13/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 334.60% (something to think about: how might DOV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Dover Corp paid investors a total of $17.98/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.06/share, we calculate that DOV has a current yield of approximately 1.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.06 against the original $55.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.84%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“If I’ve learned one thing in this life it’s this: even if you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” — Daymond John