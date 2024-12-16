“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2014, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|12/16/2014
|
|End date:
|12/13/2024
|Start price/share:
|$55.57
|End price/share:
|$201.01
|Starting shares:
|179.95
|Ending shares:
|216.21
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.98
|Total return:
|334.60%
|Average annual return:
|15.83%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$43,472.09
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $43,472.09 today (as of 12/13/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 334.60% (something to think about: how might DOV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Dover Corp paid investors a total of $17.98/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.06/share, we calculate that DOV has a current yield of approximately 1.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.06 against the original $55.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.84%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If I’ve learned one thing in this life it’s this: even if you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” — Daymond John