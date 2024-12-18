“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Texas Instruments Inc. (NASD: TXN) back in 2019, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

TXN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/18/2019 $10,000



12/18/2019 $17,107



12/17/2024 End date: 12/17/2024 Start price/share: $126.35 End price/share: $188.12 Starting shares: 79.15 Ending shares: 90.93 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.90 Total return: 71.06% Average annual return: 11.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,107.59

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,107.59 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 71.06% (something to think about: how might TXN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Texas Instruments Inc. has paid $22.90/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 5 years we looked at above. Many an investor will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a great way for an investor to compound their returns. The above calculations are done with the assuption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calcuations use the closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.44/share, we calculate that TXN has a current yield of approximately 2.89%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.44 against the original $126.35/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.29%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch